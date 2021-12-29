Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

