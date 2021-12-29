Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 314,965 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.