Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90.

