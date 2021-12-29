Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 474 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

