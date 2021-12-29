Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $254.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.