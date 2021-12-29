TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TRU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.63. 349,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.28. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 536,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,935,000 after buying an additional 189,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

