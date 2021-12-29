TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

