Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.35.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $432.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $442.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

