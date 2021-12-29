Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.