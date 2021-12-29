Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,678 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

