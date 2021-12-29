Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $3,351,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

