Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,158 shares.The stock last traded at $33.21 and had previously closed at $33.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

