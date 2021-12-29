Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.33

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.33 and last traded at C$19.31, with a volume of 137302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.16.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

