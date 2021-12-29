Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Shares Up 0.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Approximately 25,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 225,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

