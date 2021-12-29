Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.60 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.56). Approximately 216,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,589,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

