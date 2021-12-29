Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 60,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

