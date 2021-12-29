Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 27.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.63. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

