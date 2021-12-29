Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 19,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,835,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. Analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 165.9% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 398,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Tuya by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tuya by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.