U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 75.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 130,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.