U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

