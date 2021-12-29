U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.45. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

