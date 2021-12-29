UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

