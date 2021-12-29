UChain (UCN) Market Cap Hits $22,316.53

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, UChain has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $22,316.53 and approximately $3,058.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006976 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

