UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.98

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 1273047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

