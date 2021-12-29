Unifi Protocol DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.49 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $8.01 or 0.00017064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

