Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $250.80. 5,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $250.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

