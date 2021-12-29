United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 158.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.81.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,513 shares of company stock worth $197,898. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

