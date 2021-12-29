UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UNH stock opened at $502.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $473.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $505.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

