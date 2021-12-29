USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of USNA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,850. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

