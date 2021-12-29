UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.94. UserTesting shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 1,092 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USER. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

