V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in V.F. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

