Validity Price Hits $6.09 on Major Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00012767 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003645 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033930 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00393798 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,474,815 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,430 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

