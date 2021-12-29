Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $259.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is also witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth. It also has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. However, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support and Coatings segments. Supply chain disruptions have also put pressure on its shipments. High debt level is another concern.”

Valmont Industries stock opened at $248.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average of $240.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

