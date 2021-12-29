Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.50

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 8150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 332,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Valvoline by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 509,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

