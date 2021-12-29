Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

NYSE:ABC opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $132.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

