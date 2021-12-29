Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.87% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $128,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.30 million, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

