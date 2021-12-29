Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.80 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $174.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

