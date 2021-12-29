Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

