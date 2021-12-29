Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.80% of Gatos Silver worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after buying an additional 452,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 372,897 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,352,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC lowered their price target on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

