VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 35,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 210,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000.

