VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.53. 35,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 210,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUZZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 184.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

