Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.18. 49,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,920. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

