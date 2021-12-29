Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

