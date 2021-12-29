Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $266.35

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.35 and last traded at $266.12, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

