Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $464.06

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $464.06 and last traded at $463.60, with a volume of 5335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $355,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

