Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 494.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.