Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,547. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.48.

