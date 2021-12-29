Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

