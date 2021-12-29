Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.