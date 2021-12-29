Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 268.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 8.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $204,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

